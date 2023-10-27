Whilst problems off the pitch begin to mount, Sean Dyche and Everton must ensure that they get everything right on the pitch. The last thing they'll want now is to endure yet another difficult run of form, having defeated Bournemouth 3-0 before suffering a frustrating 2-0 defeat in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Up next in the Premier League, the Toffees square off against West Ham United in another tough test. The Hammers, in contrast to those at Goodison Park, have made an impressive start this season, and will see Everton as a side they should be defeating. With his side struggling, Dyche could turn to the January transfer window, with one red hot goalscorer reportedly attracting interest.

Everton transfer news

Whilst Everton's financial issues could limit Dyche's spending, the arrival of 777 Partners should hand the former Burnley manager a transfer boost when the January transfer window opens, but he must spend wisely. The Toffees cannot afford to get things wrong in the transfer market this time around if they are to keep their top flight status intact this season.

Helping to keep them afloat could be the arrival of a striker, and an impressive one, at that. The latest Serhou Guirassy transfer news has certainly given Everton fans some hope. According to Grame Bailey, the Merseyside club are checking on Guirassy, alongside Burnley, West Ham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Brentford.

Given that Everton's goal tally this season has been beaten by the Bundesliga's top goalscorer, alone, it's fair to say that a January deal would have quite the impact on Dyche's side. That said, with several Premier League sides reportedly interested, it remains to be seen whether Everton can win the race for Guirassy's signature, particularly with their off-field problems to deal with in the coming months.

Serhou Guirassy is "on fire"

Guirassy's stats show that no one's quite doing it like him in Europe's top leagues this season, with not even Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe able to keep up with the Stuttgart striker, as you can see below.

Player Goals Assists Expected Goals Serhou Guirassy 14 1 7.5 Kylian Mbappe 8 1 6.9 Erling Haaland 9 1 8.2

With that said, it's no surprise that Guirassy is a man in demand. The forward is not only keeping up with arguably the best forwards in the world, he is outperforming them this season, and earning high praise in doing so, including from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who posted on X: "Serhou Guirassy literally on fire! One more hat-trick today… 67’ goal. 78’ goal. 82’ goal 13 goals in just 7 games for Guirassy at Stuttgart this season."

It would be a major coup if Everton did manage to sign the forward - it won't be an easy deal, given how many sides are interested in Guirassy, but it could be a game-changer for the Toffees, who are in desperate need of a change in fortunes. The forward could provide exactly that, as the problems continue to build on and off the pitch for Dyche and co.