With Everton's current attacking options facing an uncertain future at Goodison Park, the club are looking at a highly-rated striker to help bolster Sean Dyche's forward line.

Toffees talisman could be sold this summer

The biggest story out of Goodison Park in recent weeks has been the saga around the future of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Despite interest from both Newcastle United and West Ham, Everton long looked reluctant to let the striker leave this summer with the 27-year-old seen as a vital part of the Toffees' squad.

In spite of their initial refusal to allow offers for Calvert-Lewin it now appears that the club's hand has been forced and the player may have to be sold during the transfer window. Owing to the Toffees' failed takeover by The Friedkin Group a couple of weeks back, it now transpires that the striker's sale could be necessary in order to stave off any further financial sanctions.

Another forward who could be leaving Merseyside this summer is Beto, who could call time on his Toffees career after just one season. The Portguese forward arrived in a £26 million move from Udinese last summer and after failing to impress during his maiden campaign, could be shown the door before the window slams shut on the 30th August.

With a new striker clearly high on Everton's list of priorities, it appears that the club have submitted an offer to sign a forward with proven Premier League experience.

Everton make an offer for Tammy Abraham

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Italian press are claiming that Everton are among the clubs chasing AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham. The outlet states that the Toffees have made contact with the Serie A outfit over a move for the Englishman and have gone on to submit a bid to bring him to Merseyside.

Whilst the value of the bid is not known, a report from last month suggested that Roma were looking for a fee in the region of £25 million to part ways with the striker this summer. Sport Witness claims that Everton are joined by fellow Premier League side West Ham United in the race to secure Abraham's services.

At 26 years of age, Abraham already boasts a CV with successful spells in England and Italy as well as 11 caps for the England national team. Across his 328 senior appearances, the striker has managed to score on 127 occasions, showing his proficiency at finding the back of the net.

Tammy Abraham career stats Games played Goals scored Assists Roma 119 37 13 Chelsea 82 30 10 Bristol City 48 26 4 Aston Villa 40 26 3 Swansea City 39 8 4

Speaking during Abraham's loan spell at Aston Villa back in 2018/19, former Villa boss Dean Smith spoke highly of the player describing the striker as someone whose "currency is goals".

With Everton in the market for a new number nine this summer, the Toffees could do a lot worse than a player like Abraham who boasts no shortage of experience in England.