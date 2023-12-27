Everton boss Sean Dyche is in the market for new arrivals and one rising star is now being monitored by the Toffees ahead of the window opening in January.

Everton look ahead to Manchester City clash...

Last time out, Everton were on the receiving end of an unfortunate 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur, with goals from Richarlison and Son Heung-min cancelling out a late reply from previously forgotten man Andre Gomes.

Despite their controversial points deduction, the Blues have put up a commendable fight to ensure they weren't cut adrift toward the foot of the table and will be hoping to take another step in the right direction against Manchester City at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Toffees boss Dyche has urged his side to take the game to City despite encountering recent injury problems: "In my experience of Man City, whenever you think there are moments like that they put out a side and they deliver a performance. I will certainly be making sure the players are ready for getting all of that.

"When you are on the pitch with them they are a very strong side, even when they make changes and are stretched they seem to find a very strong side and a very strong way of playing. So the focus will be on our group."

The Kettering-born boss will have no fears about pitching up against the might of Pep Guardiola in light of his side's recent performances; however, Dyche will also have an eye on January business at present and is now reportedly eyeing a potential star of the future.

Everton keen on Wigan youngster Sam Tickle

According to The Liverpool Echo, Everton are monitoring Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle and have been keeping tabs on his development, which has recently culminated in a call-up to the England Under-21 side.

Sam Tickle statistics in 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 27 Clean sheets 9 Goals conceded 30 Sam Tickle key statistics - League One (FBRef) Save percentage 75.8% Goals against per 90 minutes 1.28 Total goals against 28

The 21-year-old is someone whose profile is admired by the Toffees and he is seen as someone with talent that could progress at Goodison Park given the chance. Gent full-back Archie Brown is also mentioned as a prospective target and could add some extra flexibility in the left-back department, given that Vitaliy Mykolenko is the only current natural in that position.

Labelled a "big player" by Shaun Maloney, Warrington-born shot-stopper Tickle has made 78 saves across the league campaign for the Latics, preventing 49 strikes from outside the box and 30 from inside his area (Tickle statistics - Sofascore).

Jordan Pickford is clearly number one at Everton between the sticks; nevertheless, Tickle is a promising talent who could offer some reliable cover and may potentially succeed the England international one day if he is to move to Merseyside.