Highlights Everton's current squad is not strong enough to avoid another relegation battle this season, raising doubts about whether they can survive.

To solve their goal-scoring issues, links to Udinese forward Beto emerged on Thursday.

There has now been a new update on the chase to sign the towering target man.

When looking at the current Everton squad, it's difficult to see how they'll manage to avoid yet another relegation battle this season. The question, instead, comes over whether it will be another successful battle or if they'll finally face the drop.

There's still time for Sean Dyche to reinforce his squad this summer, however, and welcoming a goalscorer may just be the key to keeping his side's Premier League survival intact.

With that said, the Toffees have reportedly opened talks to solve their issues in front of goal.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

So far this summer, Everton have had a mixed transfer window, resulting in an incredibly disappointing start to the season. Welcoming a total of four fresh faces, Dyche's side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham on the opening day, before being humiliated by Aston Villa, losing 4-0.

With both games failing to see goals, and the second of the season seeing Dominic Calvert-Lewin forced off injured, it has quickly become apparent that Everton have so far failed to solve their main issue in the current window.

Those at Goodison Park will be hoping to see the likes of Jack Harrison settle into life in Merseyside as quickly as possible, improving their offensive output in the process. But, according to Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers, the Toffees have turned to Udinese forward Beto.

Links to the striker first popped up on Thursday, and as per Myers, Everton have now actually "opened discussions" with the Portuguese forward, but a move is unlikely to be completed this week. On a positive note, though, he did go onto say that a deal is "very possible" this summer.

So how good is Beto?

Missing 17 games last season, and already injured in the current campaign, Everton simply cannot rely on Calvert-Lewin to carry their offensive output for any longer, making a deal for Beto imperative to their survival chances.

In the previous campaign, the forward scored ten goals for Udinese, which would have made him the top goalscorer at Goodison Park. It doesn't look as though that number was a fluke, either, given the fact that he has already found the back of the net once in two games so far this season.

At his best, Beto has earned high praise, and deservedly so, including from Sam Tighe, who Tweeted in February: "The way Beto (Udinese) spooks defenders is amazing. Chuck a ball into the channel for him to chase and even if he doesn't latch onto it, defenders panic under his pressure and end up making the craziest decisions or panicked clearances."

Based on what Tighe said, Dyche could have himself the perfect player in Beto.

The former Burnley boss doesn't play a possession-based style, and often asks his forwards to feed off scraps. And that's exactly what Beto looks happy to do, running the channels and counter-attacking in the clinical nature needed to thrive in the Premier League.

If Everton can push ahead and secure the Udinese man's signature, they may just have themselves the solution to their goalscoring problems, and, therefore, a major boost in their pursuit of survival this season.