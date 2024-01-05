As Everton look to ensure that their points deduction doesn't decide the narrative of their season, the January transfer window could prove to be crucial for Sean Dyche. The Burnley boss has done well to make up for the deduction but his side still sit just one point above the Premier League relegation zone, having played a game more than 18th-placed Luton Town.

In a dangerous position, the Toffees will now turn their attention to some winter reinforcements at Goodison Park, who could not only help them maintain their top-flight status but also move into the comforts of mid-table.

Everton transfer news

Whilst Everton will want to avoid further Financial Fair Play punishment, if they're smart about their business, they could still land some key additions this month. Those in Merseyside recruited well in the summer, welcoming the experience of Ashley Young, as well as players such as Beto and Jack Harrison, who has particularly impressed at times.

Now, the Toffees could return to Leeds United looking for another reinforcement, weakening the Championship promotion hopefuls and landing their main target in the process.

According to Rudy Galetti, Everton are in talks to reach an agreement for Wilfried Gnonto with Leeds, having failed to sign the winger during the summer transfer window. Gnonto's transfer request in the summer failed to result in an Elland Road departure, but the Italian could now get his wish, with talks progressing and Everton identifying the winger as their main target.

With plenty of time to get a deal done this month, Gnonto could yet arrive to make a season-defining impact at Goodison Park.

"Fantastic" Gnonto would be an upgrade on McNeil

Though Gnonto has struggled for consistent starts under Daniel Farke this season - making just seven for Leeds United - when given the opportunity, he has shown glimpses of just how good he can be. With consistent game time, the Italian could yet reach his increasingly high potential too, which could see Everton benefit if they make their move. Gnonto's stats show that he'd be an upgrade on Dwight McNeil.

Player Progressive Carries Per 90 Progressive Passes Per 90 Passes Into The Penalty Area Per 90 Take-ons Completed Per 90 Wilfried Gnonto 6.20 3.54 1.77 2.49 Dwight McNeil 2.70 3.03 1.32 0.99

Full of praise for Gnonto, former Leeds player Jermaine Beckford told the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast via The Boot Room back in April: "One of the biggest issues at Leeds honestly is that there are a few players who should be playing in this situation. Wilfried Gnonto who is the young Italian kid, he’s fantastic, he’s a fantastic player, he’s not playing. I’ve spoken to him directly and he doesn’t know or he does know and he’s not giving it to me because of my position in the media."