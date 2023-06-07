Wout Weghorst's loan spell at Manchester United did not go entirely to plan, but the Netherlands international is expected to remain in the Premier League next season one way or another.

Now back at parent club Burnley, the Clarets must decide whether to keep Weghorst on their books for their first season back in the top tier, or instead offload to a rival club.

talkSPORT reports that Everton are one of those clubs showing an interest in the 30-year-old, but previous lessons suggest the Toffees should steer well clear.

How did Wout Weghorst perform at Man Utd?

United's decision to bring in Weghorst in the January window raised more than a few eyebrows, especially considering he was effectively brought in to fill the gap left by Saudi-bound Cristiano Ronaldo.

Weghorst did show promise at the World Cup with the Netherlands in the tail end of last year, notably scoring against eventual winners Argentina, meaning his stock had risen beyond being a player farmed out on loan to Turkish side Besiktas.

However, the Dutchman badly struggled at Old Trafford, managing just two goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, and no goals in 17 Premier League outings.

United legend Gary Neville brutally said in April that Weghorst "is not good enough" to be part of United's squad and that the "experiment has to stop".

United boss Erik ten Hag argued Weghorst was in the side for more than finding the net, but he also struggled to create much, his average assists per game return of 0.11 placing him behind ten other United players, holding midfielders Casemiro (0.13) and Fred (0.14) among them.

Can Everton get more out of Weghorst?

Neville was not alone in criticising Weghorst, with talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy likening the former Wolfsburg attacker - on a wage of £35k-per-week, according to Capology - as "a fish up a tree".

Football is full of tales regarding players disappointing at one club and then succeeding at another, of course, but Everton cannot afford to get their transfer business wrong this summer, much like they have in recent windows.

Look no further than Neal Maupay, who was signed from Brighton for £15m last year and scored just once in 27 Premier League appearances in 2022/23.

To put Maupay's struggles into some context, he was outscored last season by centre-back Yerry Mina (two goals), while even full-back Seamus Coleman (one) scored as many.

Weghorst may not be as bad as last season suggests, but a return of two goals from 37 Premier League matches during his time with Burnley and United certainly does not provide too much hope he will provide the answers to Everton's issues.

Instead, the potential £9m it will cost to sign Weghorst from Burnley could be better spent elsewhere, otherwise, it may be a case of Déjà vu or Sean Dyche and co on the blue half of Merseyside.