Everton have endured a season to forget so far, failing to win a single game and picking up their one point on the road against newly-promoted Sheffield United.

Sean Dyche will hope to see summer signings such as Beto, Jack Harrison, and Arnaut Danjuma start to make their mark after the international break, but the Toffees still have options for further incomings, through the free agent market.

With a reported takeover by 777 Partners advancing, Everton could yet get much-needed improvements in January, but the way things are going, they may need some sort of reinforcement long before then. And that's where one particular free agent could come in, with the Merseyside club reportedly joining the race for his signature.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

In total, during the summer transfer window, Everton spent a reported €41m (£35m), as they welcomed five fresh faces. It was supposed to be the true start of the Dyche era. The end of relegation battles, and into the comfort of mid-table once again. That has, of course, been anything but the case, with their Premier League status arguably at more risk than ever before.

In desperate need of reinforcements, the Toffees have reportedly turned to the free agent market. According to TeamTalk, Everton have joined the race to sign Xeka, alongside Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the midfielder currently a free agent after leaving Stade Rennais at the end of last season.

It comes as little surprise that the Portuguese midfielder is attracting so much interest, given that, when fit, he has been part of the Lille side that beat Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title.

Everton will have to fend off interest from elsewhere if they are to sign Xeka in the coming weeks, but he's certainly a player they could do with having at their disposal.

Should Everton sign Xeka?

Dyche could do with all the reinforcements he can get at Goodison Park, particularly in midfield following the departure of Alex Iwobi in the summer transfer window. Signing Xeka would be relatively risk free, too, given his free agent status. If things didn't work out, then Everton wouldn't have wasted any key transfer funds when it comes to the fee.

The 28-year-old possesses the rare trait of having no weak foot, and, therefore, could hand the Toffees some versatility regarding which side of the midfield he would operate in. That, on top of his experience as a champion, would be an invaluable asset for those at Goodison Park.

One concern will be his injury history, however. Last season, Xeka missed 24 games through an ankle injury, and having not had a pre-season to get fit, there could be a worry that the midfielder will only suffer the same blow at his next club.

With a number of clubs chasing his signature, the former Lille man may just have a decision to make in the coming weeks. From Everton's perspective, if they do go onto pursue Xeka's signature even further, they'll just hope to get a deal done as soon as possible.