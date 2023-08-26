Highlights Everton are looking to make changes to their squad before the transfer window closes, with Sean Dyche targeting specific players to bolster their attack.

Mama Balde, Wilfried Gnonto, and Beto are all potential signings for Everton this summer.

Beto, who has been described as a strong and prolific forward, could be a reliable goal scorer for Everton, filling the void left by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injuries and inconsistent form.

Everton are hoping to make more changes before finalising their squad ahead of the close of the transfer window, with Sean Dyche targeting one name in particular according to reports.

The Blues suffered a relegation-threatened season last term, with form seemingly carrying into the 2023/24 campaign, as the Toffees continue to hunt for their first points after two matches played.

One area that Dyche is aiming to bolster is his attack, with a host of names said to be of interest at Goodison Park.

Who could Everton sign this summer?

Troyes striker Mama Balde has been revealed as a player Everton could make a swoop for this window, with talkSPORT relaying the news of a potential battle for the £7m forward with Burnley and Sheffield United.

The ongoing speculation regarding Leeds United wantaway Wilfried Gnonto looks to be nearing a solution, with journalist Paul Brown telling GIVEMESPORT that the player “clearly” wants a move to Goodison, though a deal has not yet been struck.

A more direct approach has been reported by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, who documented the Blues’ “formal bid” for Udinese talisman Beto.

It’s said that talks are “underway” for the 25-year-old, with a proposal of €30m (£26m) on the table. However, the Italian side are believed to want a fee in the region of €35m (£30m) for the striker, which could be met through add-ons.

What is Beto’s style of play?

Identified as a forward capable of providing ‘rapid surges’ while being able to ‘dominate in the air’ by scouting site Breaking the Lines, the 6 foot 4 marksman could be a valuable asset to Dyche’s side.

Hailed as “strong” and “prolific” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Serie A whiz signed for Udinese from Portuguese side Portimonense in 2021, and has since netted 21 goals in the Italian top tier.

Last season, the striker scored 10 times in the league for his club, capturing the eye of those at Goodison as the shining light for the Bianconeri.

For Everton, welcoming the impressive goalscorer could come at a perfect time, with current line-leader Dominic Calvert-Lewin continuing to battle injuries and form as he searches to rediscover the levels he previously hit with the Toffees.

One thing that’s necessary in a striker is reliability, and while Calvert-Lewin’s injury history has been harsh, the fact remains that the Englishman is slipping away from being a consistent source of threat for the Blues.

Over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns, the 26-year-old netted 29 Premier League goals, with him scoring a total of seven in the two seasons since, finding the net just twice last term, via Transfermarkt.

Injury has played a huge part in his downfall, which makes a move for Beto logical, in a player that could fill the void of the Englishman and compete with him to raise his level of performance when fit.

The Sheffield-born ace has been phenomenal at times for Everton, however, with the club needing to be fired away from another relegation battle, Beto could be the perfect saviour to bring the goals back to Goodison.