With the threat of losing Amadou Onana hanging over them this month, Everton have reportedly turned their attention towards landing a Premier League rival to reinforce Sean Dyche’s midfield.

Onana linked with Everton exit

Looking to keep their Premier League status intact, Everton have already been at the centre of transfer rumours in the January transfer window. As they battle to keep hold of Amadou Onana, amid reports that both Arsenal are interested in his signature this month, the Toffees have been linked with the likes of Hannibal Mejbri, who is one of a number of potential midfielder options, according to Sky Sports Dharmesh Sheth.

With a couple of weeks left in the transfer window, the last thing that Everton need is to lose Onana. But, given that Arsenal are reportedly plotting an official bid for Onana, it looks as though those at Goodison Park face an uphill battle to avoid the Belgian’s exit. The midfielder’s departure would at least hand Dyche the chance to seek reinforcements, however, which could include a deal to sign a Premier League relegation rival.

According to Ed Aarons of The Guardian, Everton are interested in signing Frank Onyeka from Brentford this month in a deal that could see the Merseyside club solve their Onana problem before it even becomes an issue. Crystal Palace join the Blues in the race for the Nigeria star, who is in their AFCON squad this month, and the Bees already have their replacement in mind.

Aarons said: “Understand that Everton and Fulham are among the clubs who are interested in signing Brentford's Frank Onyeka this month. The Nigeria midfielder signed a new contract in the summer and would cost more than £20m. Brentford could try to sign Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi if he goes.”

Onyeka is a better defensive player than Onana

It’s no surprise that Onyeka has entered the radar of Everton and Dyche when it comes to midfield reinforcements. The 26-year-old wouldn’t just replace Onana in the case of the Belgian’s departure, but he would also be an upgrade in certain areas. Onyeka’s stats show that he’s outperformed the Everton man defensively this season.

Player Tackles Won Per 90 Blocks Per 90 Interceptions Per 90 Clearances Per 90 Frank Onyeka 1.83 1.10 1.71 1.59 Amadou Onana 1.71 0.89 0.62 1.03

Onyeka has been at the centre of praise during his time at Brentford, including from manager Thomas Frank, who said: "I’m very pleased that Frank has signed a new contract. He has helped the team a lot during our time in the Premier League. During both seasons he has been unlucky with injuries, which have prevented him from taking an even bigger step forward in terms of minutes, but I really like his energy.

"Frank is a great pressing player. He runs into the half-spaces and in behind, progressing up the pitch. He’s a very important player for us and we’re looking forward to continuing the journey with him."

That said, as Everton continue to search for midfield additions, with or without Onana, Onyeka could be one to keep an eye on in the remainder of the transfer window.