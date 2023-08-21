Highlights Everton are looking to sign a bargain new winger in the transfer market.

They play like German sensation Serge Gnabry.

It's a move that could finally see the back of Demarai Gray.

Everton could be preparing for a summer transfer market battle, as a new target emerges for Sean Dyche to challenge for.

The Blues have been linked with a host of talent already this window, with the side hoping to move away from their recent status of being a club on the fence between the Premier League and Championship.

Dyche led the Toffees to safety in the final game of the 2022/23 season, and with the opportunity there to strengthen this summer, the club could still see some new arrivals before the window shuts.

Who could Everton sign this summer?

It’s clear that the Blues are hoping to bolster their front line this window, with recent links to forward’s Wilfried Gnonto and Che Adams, who could both be handed an escape from the Championship.

Another attacking talent has emerged as a potential target for Everton, with Fabrizio Romano naming Porto starlet Goncalo Borges as a player being eyed on Merseyside last week.

The renowned journalist stated that both the Toffees and West Ham are showing interest in the 22-year-old, who could be on the move this summer away from his home nation.

How good is Goncalo Borges?

Representing Porto’s B team, the intricate wide player is deployable on both the left and right side, providing a significant threat in the final third for his energetic approach to play from the flank.

Identified for his pace and efforts in possession by talent scout Jacek Kulig, as well as being likened to Bayern Munich sensation Serge Gnabry for his style, the youngster was once named by Kulig as part of the “superb” U19 Porto side that won the UEFA Youth League.

It’s little surprise that the Lisbon-born talent has generated interest from the Premier League, with him netting five goals and registering two assists in 17 league appearances for the B team last term.

For Everton, the £1.7m -rated winger could add significant strength to Dyche’s side, in areas that are expected to change this summer, with the future of Demarai Gray a continuing doubt.

In July, journalist Rob Dorsett claimed that Fulham had reached an agreement to sign the Jamaican from Everton, adding that Dyche wouldn’t sanction the move until the Blues had recruited a sufficient replacement.

The 27-year-old has scored just nine goals in the Premier League since his arrival at Goodison Park in 2021 and is identified as one of the more replaceable figures in Dyche’s set-up due to his inconsistencies.

By signing Borges, therefore, the Englishman could finally replace the former Leicester City winger, with a young talent that has the potential to reach new heights in the English top-flight in what could be an exciting individual challenge.

Described by scouting site Total Football Analysis as having a ‘very direct approach to dribbling’, the 22-year-old could be the ideal replacement for Gray, who excels in similar attributes.

One area of Gray’s play that has been inconsistent at Goodison is his end product in the final third, which Dyche could find relief in through the reported target, who has been praised for his strengths in playing ‘excellent balls into the area’.

With West Ham also eyeing the talent, Everton should strike fast if they are to capture the youngster, who could be a strong signing for the Toffees.