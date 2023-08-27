Highlights Everton are looking to strengthen their defence during the summer transfer window after already making four new signings.

The departures of Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate have created the need for a new centre-back.

A Premier League ace has shown promise at their current club and could provide depth for Everton's defence.

Everton are braced for change this summer, as Sean Dyche assesses his options in the transfer market before the close of the window.

The Blues have welcomed four new additions to Goodison Park already in the hope of improving on last season's lows, as the club aims to steer away from being threatened with relegation once again.

Having equipped three forwards and one defender in their new signings, it’s expected that the Toffees will seek further defensive reinforcements to coincide with recent movements at the club.

What is the latest on Everton’s transfer situation?

At the close of last season, centre-back Yerry Mina announced that he would depart Goodison at the expiration of his contract, and has since joined Serie A side Fiorentina in the next journey of his career.

In other news regarding the centre of defence, Mason Holgate has been sent on loan to Southampton in a bid to gain valuable game time.

The Englishman’s departure is a logical move for both club and player, though it leaves Dyche’s side now short of two centre-backs who played a part last term when called upon.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

The Blues could find relief to the two exits, as Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga has been linked as being a player of interest to those at Goodison.

News from Italy, as relayed by Sport Witness, claims that Everton have ‘moved’ for the 24-year-old, who is wanted by Inter.

The report suggests that the Englishman would prefer to remain playing in England, making Everton’s rumoured interest an encouraging prospect to watch.

What could Japhet Tanganga offer to Everton?

Previously identified as one of the “huge talents” on show at Tottenham by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the centre-back is an academy graduate in north London, rising through the ranks of Spurs’ youth system.

With 27 Premier League appearances under his belt, the defender is expected to opt for a new challenge where he can gain valuable game time to progress his talents after stalling in the pecking order at his boyhood club.

Lauded as being “really special” by Gary Neville back in 2021, the defender could be the ideal target for Dyche, in a move that could benefit the £25k-per-week gem’s development and bolster the options available on the blue half of Merseyside.

Based on statistics obtained in the 2021/22 campaign, the Spurs talent averaged 1.71 tackles and 1.84 aerials per 90 in the Premier League, via FBref.

Similar numbers were recorded by the recently departed Holgate that term, who averaged 1.48 tackles and 2.57 aerial wins for the Blues, suggesting that Tanganga could be a favourable candidate to replenish the depth following the 26-year-old’s exit.

A move could be beneficial to the reported Everton target at this stage in his career, where he could find himself remaining in the Premier League with the opportunity to build on the strengths he’s previously shown at this level.

For Dyche, allowing Holgate to leave was the right move, though the Toffees must now seek depth to integrate into the squad to avoid a repeat of last season's lows.