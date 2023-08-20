Highlights Everton are looking to strengthen their frontline this summer to avoid a repeat of last season's lows.

The club are considering a winger who has gained significant interest from several Premier League clubs.

The player's pace, power, and impressive goal-scoring record make him a strong rival to Calvert-Lewin.

Everton are looking at strengthening their front line this summer, as Sean Dyche hopes to get the Blues firing to avoid a repeat of last season’s lows.

Recent reports have now revealed who they could target before the end of the transfer window, in a name that could significantly bolster the Toffee’s efforts in the final third.

Dyche confirmed his side’s survival on the final day last term, with it being vital that the Merseyside club move away from their form of being relegation candidates in the top flight.

Who could Everton sign this summer?

It’s clear that Everton are pondering making a move for a forward this summer, with links to Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto and Southampton’s Che Adams consuming recent speculation surrounding the club.

There has however been another name arise as a contender for Dyche to chase, with Troyes winger Mama Balde identified as a target for the Blues.

As reported by journalist Mike Minay, the 27-year-old has gained significant interest from the Premier League, with Burnley, Sheffield United and the Toffee’s named as those eyeing the Ligue 1 whiz.

Minay added that a deal for the Guinea-Bissau forward could be struck for a fee in the region of €8m (£7m), making him an affordable acquisition for the Blues.

What is Mama Balde’s playing style?

Deployed primarily as a right-winger, Balde is just as efficient on the left flank, making him a strong and versatile forward to have in the squad.

Identified for his “pace and power” by writer Liam Scahill, as well as being lauded as an “impressive attacking weapon”, the 27-year-old could be the perfect addition for Dyche to integrate into his squad.

In Ligue 1 last term, the versatile attacker netted 12 goals and recorded four assists for Troyes, who struggled in the top flight throughout the campaign, seeing them relegated to Ligue 2.

The Guinea-Bissau international’s contribution to playing within a side that was far from at their best highlighted just how much of a threat he is, showing up when his team needed him most.

Praised as being a “really strong” asset in the attack by former teammate Tristan Dingome, Balde could be the ideal player for Everton, in a talent that could compete with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Englishman has had a trialling couple of years, juggling injury with poor form at Goodison Park that has seen his goal tally take a bruising compared to 16-goal Premier League season of 2020/21.

Since then, the 26-year-old has netted just seven goals over the last two league campaigns, prompting that the introduction of some competition could bolster the striker’s performance.

Balde could not only add to the goals for the club, but promote a healthy rivalry with Calvert-Lewin, in a move that could positively encourage the Englishman to raise his game for the good of the club, and his confidence.

The Troyes forward has netted 15 goals over the last two seasons to the jaded Blues talisman’s seven, suggesting just how he could improve Dyche’s options in the front line.

On the other side, the Ligue 1 gem could be the perfect addition to accompany Calvert-Lewin in leading the line, with him being flexible in his ability to be deployed in various positions around the striker.

For a fee expected to be lower the £10m mark, the Blues could land themselves a strong acquisition that could finally improve their fortunes this season.

After all, having failed to score in their first two outings, they could certainly do with some added firepower.