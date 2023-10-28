Highlights Everton will be looking to avoid another close call with relegation in the Premier League this season.

The club are considering bringing in defensive reinforcements in January, with midfielder Kalvin Phillips and centre-back Willian Pacho among the rumoured targets.

Pacho has been performing well in the Bundesliga and could be a potential replacement for Michael Keane.

Everton are hoping to divert away from a repeat of the past two Premier League seasons, as Sean Dyche bids to get his squad firing and far from the drop zone in his first full campaign at Goodison Park.

The fate of the Toffees’ top-flight status was left until the final weeks of the 2022/23 and 2021/22 campaigns, and for all the thrill and relief at the end credits, everyone involved with the club would prefer a less dramatic conclusion in 2024.

From new ownership to new players, the Blues must focus solely on their on-pitch performance, with the trajectory of the season ahead in the squad’s hand to steer the club into the path of better days on the footballing side of things.

One way that this could be done is through the arrival of additional reinforcements in January, with Everton already linked to a host of talent as the opening of the winter market fast approaches.

In the summer, Dyche welcomed five new faces to Merseyside in the hope to bolster his squad options, with the focal point very much on the attack with the free transfer of Ashley Young the only defensive signing from the five.

Everton’s search for new players in January could highlight an opposing demographic to the summer, with some defensive options linked in the media.

Everton's January transfer targets

The future of Kalvin Phillips is a narrative to watch in January, with the Englishman looking as though he could make a premature exit from Manchester City just a year and a half after his arrival.

The former Leeds United star is clearly not in Pep Guardiola’s future plans, with him securing just two starts in the Premier League since he signed for City.

It’s since been speculated that Everton could be one of the clubs eyeing the defence-minded midfielder, should he opt to leave the Etihad this winter.

Another name rumoured to be of interest to the Toffees is young Southampton defensive midfielder Shea Charles, who could offer further support in acting as the anchor in the middle of the park at Goodison.

In a deeper role comes Everton’s latest rumoured target, with the Blues claimed to be one of the Premier League clubs eyeing Eintracht Frankfurt centre-back Willian Pacho.

A recent report from TEAMtalk names the Merseyside club as a side that are watching the 22-year-old, with Crystal Palace and West Ham United also admirers of the defender.

Willian Pacho’s value has rocketed

Born in 2001, Pacho is one of the most promising upcoming talents in Germany in his position, as reflected by his rise in market value over the past year.

As documented by Football Transfers, the Ecuadorian’s value has risen month by month since April, with a rise of almost 283% highlighted, while his expected transfer value (xTV) reading at €5.5m (£4.7m) in April to €20.6m (£18m) today.

Rewind to October 2022, just one year ago, and the 22-year-old sporting an xTV of just €4.1m (£3.5m), with TEAMtalk relaying that Frankfurt are said to value their prized possession around the £35m mark.

A continually rising value is a mere representation of a player's fine form and importance to their team, and in Pacho, Frankfurt currently have one of the best central defenders in the Bundesliga this term.

Pacho has been one of the top defenders in the Bundesliga this season

With regard to his form in the 2023/24 campaign, the young defender has shown his ability to keep up with the best in Germany, with him ranking within the top 10% of centre-backs in a number of departments.

Heading into this weekend, Pacho ranks in the top 7% of central defenders in the Bundesliga this season, as per FBref, for his average of 2.88 tackles per 90, and in the top 4% for his average of tackling 84.6% dribblers per 90, reinforcing his solidity at the back.

Previously lauded as “superb” during his time at Royal Antwerp by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 6 foot 1 centre-back was dubbed by Kulig as a “complete” defender at the age of just 19, showing his quality from the beginning of his senior career.

For Everton, potentially acquiring the 22-year-old could symbolise the start of a rebuild at the back under Dyche with a talent that seems destined to reach the top based on his success in Germany so far.

How Willian Pacho compares to Premier League centre-backs

While the Bundesliga is a highly-respected league in Europe, the German top flight is largely different to the Premier League, with the representation of a player’s quality somewhat differing depending on the demands of the respective leagues.

When comparing Pacho’s start to the Bundesliga season with Frankfurt to one of each of the Premier League’s top-four side’s centre-backs, it’s clear to see the areas in which he excels.

Pacho vs Premier League top-four clubs' CB's 2023/24 Statistic Willian Pacho Micky Van de Ven Ruben Dias William Saliba Virgil Van Dijk Tackles 2.88 1.70 1.11 0.78 1.27 Interceptions 1.88 0.40 0.98 0.89 2.06 Blocks 1.88 0.70 0.70 1.33 2.06 Dribblers tackled % 84.6% 88.9% 60.0% 100% 100% Passes blocked 1.25 0.20 0.28 0.67 0.63 Ball recoveries 8.13 5.51 3.07 5.56 4.44 Per 90 figures via FBref, as of 27th October 2023

While the players that represent the Premier League clubs are established and high-functioning defenders, the demands of their tasks differ to those faced by Pacho.

Frankfurt entered the weekend in 7th, however, they have conceded the fewest number of goals in the league, having let in only six in their opening eight fixtures.

There is little to deny that Pacho could be suited to the Premier League based on his numbers, but how could he fit in at Everton?

Willian Pacho could be the heir to Michael Keane

Dyche has opted for the central defensive pairing of James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite so far this term, though his depth at the back has been stretched, with some of those in the pecking order easily replaceable.

Michael Keane’s importance to Everton has dipped over the past few years, highlighted by him recording 32 appearances in 2021/22, to only 12 in 2022/23, spending a vast period of the campaign as an unused substitute.

The 30-year-old has secured two starts from the Toffees’ opening nine fixtures this season, and with his contract set to expire in 2025, a replacement could be on the cards for Dyche to discover in the window.

By signing Pacho, Dyche would not only replace Keane, but also promote competition in central defence - a tactic that would only strengthen his side by inducing a higher level of performance to battle for a starting spot.

Keane 2022/23 Premier League vs Pacho 2023/24 Bundesliga Michael Keane Willian Pacho Tackles 2.88 0.64 Interceptions 1.88 1.28 Blocks 1.88 1.10 Dribblers tackled % 84.6% 62.5% Ball recoveries 8.13 5.67 Passes blocked 1.25 0.46 Progressive passes 4.13 2.83 Per 90 figures via FBref

As portrayed in the table above, Pacho’s ability to protect his goal is beyond the capabilities of Keane, based on the Englishman’s averages over the 2022/23 Premier League campaign and the 22-year-old’s start in the Bundesliga this term.

It’s imperative that Dyche looks for long-term solutions for his side at Goodison, which he could start by hiring Pacho, who could add a new lease of life to the defence in a signing that would represent the desire to progress.