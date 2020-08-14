Everton news: Ancelotti looking to reunite with 29 y/o star at Goodison Park

Everton’s 2019/20 has been decent with all things considered but just having a manager of Carlo Ancelotti’s pedigree on the bench means the Toffees will be striving for more. One part of that equation also involves quality reinforcements in the ongoing summer transfer window and beyond it.

According to Express’ new report, the Premier League side are targeting Napoli’s Allan as Ancelotti wants to reunite with the 29-year-old midfielder at Goodison Park. The two worked together back when the coach was in Serie A and despite being a star in Naples, he has somewhat fallen down the pecking order under the watchful eye of Gennaro Gattuso.

The new manager has already outlined his plan for the upcoming campaign and following their huge success on the domestic scene, clinching the Italian Cup, Gattuso wants to completely rebuild the squad, essentially culling up to 30% of his personnel.

And Allan, the same source reaffirms, has been told he can leave should the right offer arrive. Ancelotti sees a great opportunity there and Express say he could make a move for the midfielder in January and has even called the 29-year-old to sell him on the idea of moving to the Premier League.

The player himself would be keen on working under Ancelotti again and it seems the Italians are ready to negotiate. The price, however, just might ba problem as Express quote Italian sources that state Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants around £36m while Everton don’t exactly want to breach the £20m mark.

But it is possible the Serie A titans would be willing to meet somewhere in the middle and negotiate a deal that suits both sides.

Verdict

Allan will turn 30 in upcoming January but he still has enough quality to offer. After all, Ancelotti knows what kind of a player he’s buying and maybe the Brazilian is exactly what the Toffees’ midfield is lacking at the moment.

If the price is right, Allan could be a good scoop indeed.