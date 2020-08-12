Everton can end winger nightmare with move for Lyon’s Bertrand Traore

Everton may have missed out on their namesake in the transfer window, but the door has opened for another target this summer…

What’s the word?

According to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol, Lyon winger Bertrand Traore is a wanted man with at least four Premier League teams keen on his services, including the Toffees.

It’s claimed that the French outfit are prepared to sell the 24-year-old, three years after paying Chelsea £9m.

Would you like to see Traore at Goodison Park next season?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

Whilst it remains to be seen how much Traore would cost, Transfermarkt value him at just over £8.5m and during the January transfer window, AFC Bournemouth were mooted with a €35m (£31.5m) swoop for him as per Foot Mercato, via GFFN.

Forget Soares

The Merseysiders had been tipped to sign Gremio winger Everton Soares for quite some time, but the Brazilian appears to be closing in on a move to Benfica in a €20m (£18m) move.

It’s no secret that Carlo Ancelotti needs to bolster his wide department after a sub-par showing across the board. Big-money £34m signing Alex Iwobi scored one strike all season in the PL whilst the rest combined for a paltry five goals and five assists.

Some at Goodison Park may recognise Traore’s name as he struggled to break into Chelsea’s first-team – he made 16 senior appearances, scoring four times before being cast off as a flop to Lyon.

It’s in Ligue 1 where he’s found his feet. In the 24-year-old’s first two seasons at the club, he provided 25 goals and eight assists, recording a best average of 2.6 shots, 1.7 dribbles and 0.8 key passes during his maiden campaign, via WhoScored.

1 of 14 How much did Everton pay to sign Theo Walcott from Arsenal? £25m £20m £15m £27.5m

Evidently, he’s a player who likes to put himself about in front of the onion bag, something that’s been lacking in Merseyside this year.

Former Blues boss Guus Hiddink has previously labelled Traore “very clever” and “ambitious” whilst his ex-teammate Papy Djilobodji claimed the Burkina Faso international is “technically he is very, very good: with his feints, he is very hard to stop.”

He’d be the perfect solution to the width issue at the Toffees, if the price is right, then Marcel Brands should absolutely pull out all the stops to clinch him this summer.

AND in other news, £30m speedster would bring excitement back to Goodison Park…