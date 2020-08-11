Everton transfer news: Tyrone Mings the perfect partner in defence

It appears as if defensive additions are on the mind of Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti this summer, though there should only be one name atop his shortlist.

What’s the word?

According to the Sunday Mirror, via the Express, the Toffees chief has three centre-backs among his transfer targets, one of which is Aston Villa colossus Tyrone Mings.

It’s claimed that it’ll take a significant fee to prise him away from the Midlands after Dean Smith’s side secured safety on the final day of the Premier League season.

Should Everton try to sign Mings?

They also suggest that neither Ancelotti nor Marcel Brands have been told how much money they’ll have available to spend throughout the off-season.

Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma and Man City youngster Tosin Adarabioyo are the other two targets mooted.

Ideal partner

On the face of it, Everton have a decent core at the back in Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and now emerging prospect Jarrad Branthwaite – but it can’t hurt to bolster that further and the club should look no further than Mings.

Ancelotti’s men finished 12th in the league and conceded more goals than Palace and Brighton who finished further down the table.

The Toffees rued the absence of Holgate in the final few games with relegated Bournemouth and Wolves sticking three apiece past Jordan Pickford in the Englishman’s absence.

Mings, who stands at an imposing 6 foot 5, has been one of the few bright sparks in Villa’s faltering squad this term having averaged 5.7 clearances, 2 aerial duels won and 1.5 blocks per game, via WhoScored.

His form had earned a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for the very first time and he was surely going to be on the plane had the Euros taken place this summer.

The England boss lauded Mings as an “outstanding leader” who was “mature” and “impressive” after his debut against Bulgaria.

If Everton can splash out in excess of £30m for him, then Brands should absolutely sanction the move – just imagine him and Holgate together at Goodison.

The future of the England national team defence could well lie in Merseyside.

