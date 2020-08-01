Everton transfer news: How Ancelotti’s XI could look after summer investment

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has one enormous job on his hands this summer as he looks to rebuild the Toffees into a side that can challenge for a place in Europe.

There were signs of promise early in the Italian’s spell but after lockdown struck, the Merseyside outfit sunk to 12th place, some ten points adrift of the top seven.

Where will Everton finish next season?

Top 7 Vote Midtable Vote Relegation battle Vote

The 61-year-old pretty much needs additions across the board, so if Farhad Moshiri backs him, there could be plenty of new faces lining up at Goodison Park next season.

Here’s how the side could look after the window slams shut…

England number one Jordan Pickford is very safe between the sticks, but with Maarten Stekelenburg departing Merseyside, there’s room for a back-up.

There could be one alteration to the backline in front of him as Ancelotti gets his man, thought to be one of their top targets this summer as he swoops in for Lille colossus Gabriel. Him and Mason Holgate could become a duo for years to come in the heart of the defence. Perhaps this will become a bargain at a reported £30m.

Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne continue to operate on either side.

Ancelotti also lands another one of his key targets in his former powerhouse Allan from Napoli, meaning that Idrissa Gueye void is finally filled at long last – the Brazillian defensive midfielder could cost €38m (£34m) after Marcel Brands’ reported bid.

Whilst ahead of him Andre Gomes may remain, but with a new partner.

We predict that Tom Davies will be given a loan spell, so a new central midfielder is needed and Schalke 04’s Weston McKennie could fill that spot as a result. Lots of Premier League teams are keen on him and believe they could clinch him for as little as €20m (£18m).

1 of 15 What position are Everton in the Premier League table? 10th 11th 12th 13th

On the wings, there’s another addition with the Italian raiding the Serie A once again, this time for former Chelsea starlet Jeremie Boga, who has impressed at Sassuolo. The 23-year-old is currently valued at £14.4m by Transfermarkt.

Richarlison takes his place on the other side whilst Dominic Calvert-Lewin is restricted to a back-up role.

That’s because the Toffees clinch Lazio talisman Ciro Immobile, thought to be one player that Ancelotti has personally requested, per 90min. He’ll cost a whopping £60m.

AND in other news, Everton must swoop for “underrated” Pogba-like enforcer