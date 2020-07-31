Everton: Ismaila Sarr would be a perfect signing for Carlo Ancelotti

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti clearly has a rebuild on his mind given the sheer volume of names linked to the club this summer but if there’s one position he should be trusted with, then it’s out wide.

What’s the word?

According to Transfer Checker, the Toffees are one of several top-flight teams interested in making the most of Watford’s misfortune with winger Ismaila Sarr now becoming hot property.

Would you like to see Ismaila Sarr at Goodison Park?

Yes please! Vote No thanks! Vote

And whilst the relegated Hornets are yet to receive any firm offers for the Senegalese sensation, many clubs have expressed their desire to clinch him.

Everton face stiff competition from the likes of Arsenal, Leicester City, Wolves and West Ham.

Ancelotti’s eye

90min reported earlier in the week that the Goodison Park chief would have more of a say in their summer transfers alongside director of football Marcel Brands, and if the mooted interest in Sarr is indeed accurate, then Farhad Moshiri ought to get his wallet out.

Ancelotti has a long history of spotting a good winger, going from Gareth Bale whilst in charge of Real Madrid to Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman at Bayern Munich and more recently, Hirving Lozano over in Napoli.

It’s fair to suggest that the Hornets star wouldn’t look out of place within this list. He has been one of the few shining lights in north London having provided six goals and six assists in all competitions – a substantially better contribution than any Everton winger.

Sarr caused Jurgen Klopp all sorts of nightmares earlier in the season as he rocked the PL champions with two goals and one assist at Anfield for their first defeat of the season back in February.

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

Per WhoScored, the 22-year-old averaged 1.7 dribbles, 1.6 shots and 0.9 key passes per game this campaign.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who faced plenty of elite wingers during his career, claims Sarr is a “big, big talent” whilst his teammate Gerard Deulofeu believes the former Rennes talent is “a really good player” with “amazing” pace.

Sarr cost Watford a whopping club-record £30m in the summer, so it remains to be seen what sort of price he’d command with the club now in the doldrums of the second tier.

Either way, he’d be a perfect option for Ancelotti next season.

AND in other news, Everton flop must be in Ancelotti’s plans next season after dazzling display…