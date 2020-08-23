Five realistic signings Everton should target this summer

Everton didn’t finish last season in quite the way many fans would have hoped or expected.

After the sacking of Marco Silva, the club appointed veteran Italian Carlo Ancelotti, and in doing so had real hopes of still mustering something from their season.

Ancelotti had a strong start to life at Goodison – with real hopes of pushing for a European football spot, but form dropped off and the break during the season due to COVID-19 meant that upon the leagues return, the Toffees failed to regain any form, and finished in 12th place.

This summer spells big ambitions for the Toffees, and the fans will be expecting money to be spent – which Ancelotti will likely be hoping to do as well ahead of his first full season at the club. Everton have been linked with an abundance of players over recent weeks – but which ones would be realistic signings for them to make?