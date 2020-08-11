Leon Bailey: £30m speedster would bring excitement back to Everton

Everton could be ready to pull the trigger on one of Carlo Ancelotti’s reported transfer targets and it’s one that would bring excitement back to Goodison Park.

What’s the word?

According to the Express, the Toffees have been keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey and he could now be ready to complete a move to England.

It’s claimed that the Jamaican speedster has changed agent to Aidy Ward, who manages Raheem Sterling and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and has also told Sport1 that the German outfit have said he can depart for a certain amount.

Would Bailey be an upgrade on Ancelotti's wing options?

Sky Sports have previously reported that Bailey could be available for £20-30m, a much lower fee than the £60m they were originally asking for.

Robben comparisons

Everton are rather short for players with attacking flair and creativity, something that the world-class Ancelotti has been blessed with throughout his career having managed Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

A swoop for Bailey would certainly give the Italian a new weapon, particularly as he’s been compared to one of his former stars in the past.

Bundesliga.com once labelled the 23-year-old as ‘Arjen Robben’s heir’ as the league’s right-wing king and it’s easy to see why.

Ex-Ajax youth coach Ronald de Boer was a big fan of Bailey, once claiming: “He’s so fast it’s not normal. His speed, combined with his technique, is very rare. Exceptional. He has no weak points.”

Whilst his numbers for the year back that up – even despite being hit with numerous injury blows – he’s provided five goals and three assists as well as averaging 1.6 dribbles, 1.3 shots and 1 key pass per appearance in the German top-flight, via WhoScored.

Ancelotti’s current crop have disappointed, none more so than Alex Iwobi, who has managed the solitary goal since his £34m move last summer, so Marcel Brands absolutely must convince Farhad Moshiri into splashing out a similar amount for Bailey.

