Everton News: Toffees plot £10m transfer for struggling Man United man

Carlo Ancelotti knows where his priorities lie in the ongoing summer transfer window as Everton look to further bolster their defensive line. In particular, the Toffees will have to sign at least two full-backs in order to plug the hole left by the retiring Leighton Baines and then accommodate for Seamus Coleman’s inevitable decline.

According to the Daily Star’s exclusive report, Everton would be willing to offer a lifeline to a struggling Manchester United defender, Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese full-back has fallen down the pecking order behind the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams despite some promising signs here and there.

And that could potentially play right into Ancelotti’s hands. The 21-year-old was bought from Porto back in 2018 for a reported fee of £19m but has largely struggled to impress with his performances. For that reason, Everton believe they can lure him to Goodison Park in a deal worth around £10m.

Seeing how he has made just four Premier League appearances in the 2019/20 campaign and 11 in total across all competitions, it shouldn’t be too difficult to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to part with the youngster.

The potential could be there, for sure, but the Red Devils are well stacked in the wide areas and can afford to get someone off the ever-increasing wage bill, perhaps even make room for other superstar signings. Jadon Sancho, anyone?

All of that, however, will suit Everton who are desperate for some full-back reinforcements.

Verdict

He may be an outcast at Old Trafford but Ancelotti can still work with Dalot and help him unlock that hidden potential everyone thought we would see at Man United. He is young and quite versatile, seeing how he can cover both flanks, and is a decent, albeit inexperienced, defender.

And not to mention that the price of £10m sounds just about right, considering the current circumstances and the player’s struggles as of late. Sign him up, Carlo.