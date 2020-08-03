Everton must reignite their interest in Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure

Marco Silva’s tenure at Everton may not have been the best of times, but if there was one legacy that he left behind that the Toffees faithful should still be thankful for, is signing Richarlison back in 2018.

The former Watford ace has arguably been the biggest bright spark at Goodison Park since his arrival, with the Brazilian bagging 29 goals and providing six assists in total.

And whilst Carlo Ancelotti may now be in charge of the Merseyside club, perhaps the Italian should once again look to a player who Silva raved about – Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The Frenchman was reported to be of interest to Everton last summer, and there were suggestions that the club had two bids turned down for the midfielder.

But now, according to The Daily Mirror, following the Hornets’ relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season, Everton are ready to reignite their interest in Doucoure.

And whilst Southampton ace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is another player to be linked with a move to Goodison, Doucoure should be the man who Ancelotti and co prioritise this summer.

The 6 foot ace has been one of the shining lights amidst all of Watford’s chaos, scoring seven, five and then four goals in the top-flight in his last three seasons.

Doucoure is goal-scoring midfielder, capable of driving forward and adding a real attacking threat, and it was no surprise to hear Silva refer to him as “high quality“.

Everton absolutely need greater goals from midfield, and can’t simply rely on Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to provide all of their goals – it says a lot that after their strike duo, Gylfi Sigurdsson was their third-highest scorer with three.

If it’s a decision between going for Hojbjerg or Doucoure, then Everton must go after the latter.