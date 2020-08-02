Everton fans react to interest in Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure

As Carlo Ancelotti heads into his first summer in charge of Everton, all eyes will be on who the Toffees can bring in to help reinforce the squad.

And with Watford’s relegation to the Championship, The Daily Mirror claim that Ancelotti’s side may be looking to exploit that this summer.

They claim that the Toffees are keen on making a renewed attempt to sign Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure – they saw a couple of bids for the Frenchman rejected by the Hornets last year.

However, the report suggests Everton won’t be the only side to show an interest in Doucoure, with recently crowned FA Cup winners Arsenal also mentioned as being admirers.

And after hearing about their links to the midfield ace, Everton fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Go get. Him exactly what we need — Aspi68 (@Aspi681) August 2, 2020

Would be happy if we got him personally box to box midfielder, powerful, quick, good age. I’d take him all day walks in our starting 11 — michaellh (@michael40465226) August 1, 2020

Much more fitting than Thiago, James Rodriguez or any other CM we’ve been linked with. Idrissa Gueye pt2? — Sam Richards (@sricardo130) August 1, 2020

Just what we need…. 🤞 — EFC Mour (@EFCmour1878) August 1, 2020

have to say i rate him always have — Colin Mackin (@Colin569) August 1, 2020

Would be a great acquisition — Nick Ryan (@NickRyanPGAlol) August 1, 2020

A couple of fans talked up the prospect of seeing both Doucoure and fellow reported transfer target Allan forming part of Everton’s midfield.

Imagine him and Allan in midfield 😍 — Adam Jones (@Adam_EFC_1998) August 1, 2020

Need him and allan mids and bring sarr for the right wing position — Tim (@Tim96616433) August 1, 2020

He may not have been able to save Watford from relegation, but there’s no question that Doucoure has proven that he is a Premier League-quality midfielder.

The £18m-rated ace scored four goals and provided two assists this season, including setting up one of the goals in Watford’s 3-0 triumph over Liverpool.

Having missed out on him last summer, this feels like the perfect opportunity for Everton to finally get their man.