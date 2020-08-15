Everton must re-sign Antonee Robinson this summer

According to Sky Sports, Everton have joined the race to sign Wigan defender Antonee Robinson this summer.

What’s the word?

The Toffees let Robinson go on a permanent basis just last summer, but it now appears that they are keen on bringing him back to Merseyside.

Sky Sports claim that despite seeing fellow Premier League side Sheffield United have a £2m bid accepted for the defender, “late interventions” from both Everton and Fulham have held up any move to the Blades.

The report adds that Carlo Ancelotti’s side are keen on securing a replacement for the recently retired Leighton Baines, although Robinson’s potential arrival would see him more likely join as a back-up to first-choice option Lucas Digne.

Fixing Marco Silva’s mistake

The fact that Everton are in for Robinson just a year after letting him go on a permanent deal, really shines a light on just how much of a major mistake former boss Marco Silva made.

Whilst of course it’s unlikely the Portuguese man would have known about Baines’ retirement at the end of the season, the fact the Toffees hero was set to turn 35 during the middle of the campaign should have set alarm bells ringing.

Silva should have taken the decision to give Robinson another year away on loan, before recalling him and throwing him into the first-team picture. But with Wigan’s recent financial struggles, Everton have the perfect chance to take advantage and fix last summer’s error.

Robinson’s former manager at Bolton, Phil Parkinson, said of him back in 2017: “He’s so dynamic going forward. Antonee is a real character. He doesn’t give in. And that kind of attitude can take you places.”

At 6 foot, Robinson doesn’t appear to be the typical full-back. But if the Toffees are looking for someone to provide competition for Digne, then they need to look no further than someone who was one of their very own.