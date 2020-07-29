Everton closing in on Branislav Ivanovic transfer

Everton are keen on signing free-agent, Branislav Ivanovic, after his contract expired at Zenit St Petersburg last season, according to reports.

According to Sky Sports, the 36-year-old Serbia international is set to reunite with former manager Carlo Ancelotti, having worked together during their time at Chelsea. Ancelotti is looking to bring the experienced Premier League defender to Goodison Park this summer, despite his age.

The Serbian is now a free agent after leaving Russian side Zenit St Petersburg where he was captain of the double-winning team last season. Ivanovic scored five goals in 35 games last season for Zenit, and since his move in 2016 he went on to win two Russian league titles.

There is no question as to whether or not Ivanovic is experienced in the Premier League. He played 377 times for Chelsea, racking up an impressive 34 goals from right-back, mainly. It is thought that the Serbian wants a move back to the Premier League, and he would surely bring experience and leadership into many sides.

Ivanovic has had lots of interest from clubs all around Europe, including Red Star Belgrade from his home-town. Though, these reports which have emerged from Serbia are very bizarre indeed and may be dismissed in a matter of time.

Verdict

This is no doubt one of the strangest and most surprising transfer rumours to emerge in this morning’s papers. It just not make sense why Carlo Ancelotti would sign a 36-year-old defender when he has been all about giving the youth opportunities such as Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

There is no denying that if Branislav Ivanovic was to join the Toffees, that he would bring vital experience needed in the top flight, though captain Seamus Coleman offers just that from the right-back position, albeit five years younger than the Serbian.

This transfer looks unlikely, though it cannot be overlooked from Carlo Ancelotti’s perspective.