Everton can land Sigurdsson successor in Jose Campana

According to El Desmarque, Everton are one of the clubs interested in signing Levante play-maker Jose Campana this summer.

What’s the word?

Having taken over mid-way through the season from Marco Silva, Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti will head into his first summer transfer window in charge at Goodison Park.

And as per Spanish publication El Desmarque, the likes of Everton, Leeds, Aston Villa and Arsenal are looking to lure Campana back to English football – he spent some time on these shores a few years ago with Crystal Palace.

Can you name every one of the Toffees’ top goalscorers from the past 15 seasons? It’s a tricky one…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 Who was top scorer during the 2018/2019 campaign? Sigurdsson and Richarlison Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin Richarlison and Tosun Walcott and Sigurdsson

But following a revival back in Spain, it seems Campana may be set for a second chance in the Premier League next season.

Bye, bye Sigurdsson

Since arriving from Swansea in a big-money deal, it’s fair to say Gylfi Sigurdsson hasn’t exactly set Goodison Park alight with his performances.

Last season in particular saw him struggle immensely, netting just three goals and providing only three assists in 38 games across all competitions. That lack of end product from the Iceland international is why Ancelotti must surely be demanding a new play-maker this summer – and Campana fits the bill perfectly.

Should Everton sell Gylfi Sigurdsson this summer?

Yes Vote No Vote

The £18m-rated ace provided seven assists in La Liga alone, and as per Whoscored, provided two key passes per game in the Spanish top-flight. With the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison up top, having a creative midfielder who can pull the strings from deep is what can really unlock their potential.

And with reports in recent months suggesting Sigurdsson could be set for an exit, Campana’s arrival may just seal his fate at Goodison. Spanish football expert Graham Hunter once suggested that the midfielder’s former club Sevilla considered him an “immense talent“. At 27, it might be finally be his time to shine in England.