Everton news: Ancelotti may turn to Man City youngster if other targets fail

Everton have clear priorities for the ongoing summer transfer window – reinforce their backline. Carlo Ancelotti is eager to acquire the services of a couple of defenders and apparently, he has his sights set on three targets. According to this week’s edition of the Sunday Mirror’s printed paper, the Toffees will try to get either Kurt Zouma or Tyrone Mings but failing that, they just might go for Manchester City’s Tosin Adarabioyo instead.

The former two players are, however, the priority and if the Toffees can secure either of their signatures, they will surely go for them. But, as the same paper warns, those deals might not be so straightforward. Zouma, a former Everton loanee who spent the 2018/19 season at Goodison Park, has been a regular for Chelsea this term and has completely revived his career under Frank Lampard.

For that reason, getting him might prove far too difficult for Ancelotti unless Chelsea themselves reinforce their backline this summer, which could potentially push Zouma out of the team for good. Mings is another top target for the Toffees but similarly to the previous case, his availability is questionable.

The towering defender has helped Aston Villa ensure survival in the Premier League and seeing how he’s a regular part of the lineup, it would take a special offer to prise him away.

That leaves them with Man City’s 22-year-old Adarabioyo. The youngster is entering his final contact with the Citizens and is facing a huge decision ahead of him.

He could definitely be a cheaper option for Everton should they go for him. The last couple of season, however, were spent on season-long loans at West Brom and Blackburn, but there is certainly talent in there somewhere and the price could be just right.

Verdict

It seems far too difficult for Everton to land either Zouma or Mings this summer and going for Adarabioyo could indeed be a much more affordable and attainable solution.

But the 22-year-old wouldn’t exactly offer the Toffees immediate defensive stability that they would potentially get with one of the two aforementioned players.