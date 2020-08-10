Everton could land Carlo Ancelotti a new Drogba in Jhon Cordoba

Everton could well have a new striker on their books next season – that’s if new reports are to be believed.

What’s the word?

According to Express, who cite sources in Colombia, the Toffees are one of a few Premier League sides hot on the pursuit of Koln talisman Jhon Cordoba.

It’s claimed that Wolves and Sheffield United are also keen and that he could even be available for a bargain price due to his contract situation.

The same German outlet mooted a €20m (£18m) fee earlier this month and claimed such an amount would only be possible in England due to work permit regulations.

Ancelotti’s new Drogba?

Everton do not necessarily need a new forward with Carlo Ancelotti having the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Moise Kean at his disposal, but he may we be unable to refuse a move for the ‘next Didier Drogba’.

The former Chelsea legend won both the FA Cup and the league title under the Italian during the 2009/10 season and clearly learned a lot, claiming that he’d like to go into management one day himself.

Cordoba has regularly been likened to Drogba in the past due to his playing style – powerful, explosive and a natural finisher.

Per WhoScored, the 27-year-old provided 14 goals and two assists, averaging 2.1 shots, 0.9 key passes, 0.7 dribbles and a respectable 3.2 aerial duels won per game.

If the Colombian powerhouse were to come in, then you’d imagine it would decrease Keans’ chances of making much of an impact next term as he’s only bagged two goals during his short Goodison Park career – far less than DCL and Richarlison hitting 13 apiece.

On the face of it, a swoop for Cordoba at just £18m could be a bargain, especially if he really is similar to Ancelotti’s old talisman, Drogba.

Adding him to the aforementioned striking crop of Toffees stars would also aid their bid for a European push next season.

