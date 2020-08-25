Everton news: Moise Kean set to return to Juventus on loan

Everton, just like every other club in the Premier League and the footballing world as a whole, are in the midst of a really difficult process of revamping for the upcoming 2020/21 season. And Carlo Ancelotti has an unforgiving task ahead of him to decide who stays and who goes as the Toffees sort out their squad.

Now, according to the latest report from the Italian outlet Tuttosport, Moise Kean could be set for a return back to Juventus, just a year after arriving from Turin to Goodison Park.

The youngster has had difficulties adapting to the English top-flight and Everton feel it might be for the best if he returned to Italy to gather some experience and a boost in confidence.

But no matter how you turn it, the 20-year-old joined the Toffees for a fee in the region of £27.5m, which makes him quite an expensive flop. Of course, for that same reason, Ancelotti is not exactly ready to part ways with the player permanently but still wants him to succeed at the club in the future.

Tuttosport also talk about Kean potentially playing for Juventus’ B team before then stepping up to the senior squad to provide competition and support for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

It has been a rather stressful first year in England for the youngster but maybe going back to Italy for a year could restore some of that confidence in front of goal.

Or so Ancelotti would hope.

Verdict

It would be rather easy to label Kean a flop and cut the losses for Everton but there is no denying the 20-year-old still has the talent and the potential to grow into a successful player.

Of course, modern football doesn’t exactly give young players the time and the opportunity to fail and try again until they get it right but the decision by Ancelotti to ask for patience and give him a shot could still prove to be a great move.