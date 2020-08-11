Everton news: Toffees’ £27m target to make transfer decision this week

Lille have had a pretty busy couple of weeks. Their 22-year-old defender Gabriel has been making headlines and it seems he’s destined to move to the Premier League in the ongoing summer transfer window. However, we still have no idea where he might go as multiple clubs like Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United have been linked in the last month.

Not only that but there has reportedly been some interest from Serie A as well as Napoli look to scoop the defender and snatch him away in front of their English rivals. Still, progress has been made and according to the latest update from Get French Football News, Gabriel is set to make his decision this week.

L'Équipe claim that Lille defender Gabriel is expected to make a final decision between Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton & Napoli this week – whichever club will sign him will pay €30m excluding bonuses for him. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 10, 2020

Of course, the update doesn’t exactly tell us who is in the pole position to land his signature but whoever that ends up being, they will have to pay at least €30m (£27m) to Lille to get their man. And that doesn’t include the potential bonuses that are likely to be inserted into the contract as well.

While the price tag itself is not outrageous, it is quite worrying for Everton that they might go head to head with the likes of Arsenal – who are currently the most likely destination for the defender – and Man United, both of whom might have more financial firepower and a great pull overall.

Whatever ends up happening, at least the transfer saga will finally be over by the end of the week. But of course, that’s only under the assumption Get French Football News’ report is indeed true.

Verdict

The Brazilian defender looks set to leave Ligue 1 this summer and following a rather successful campaign for Lille, it doesn’t surprise that the queue for his signature is only getting bigger.

Standing at 6ft 3in, the towering defender made a total of 34 appearances throughout the 2019/20 campaign and even has Champions League experience under his belt, having played every minute of Lille’s European campaign as well.

Needless to say, he seems like a great scoop with a bidding war also be on the cards.