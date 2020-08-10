Everton news: Toffees expected to bid for 18 y/o Brazilian talent

Everton will be keen on bringing in a couple of new faces to the squad in the ongoing summer transfer window. And according to FogãoNET’s live stream from last Thursday night (via SportWitness), the Toffees are largely expected to bid for Botafogo’s young talent, Luis Enrique.

The local papers have apparently warned that Carlo Ancelotti’s men have already told the Brazilian side they are interested and their offer should be arriving sooner rather than later. The Rio de Janeiro team have also reportedly been in touch with Napoli alongside Everton as their 18-year-old winger has managed to attract some strong interest from Europe.

At the moment, there’s not much more information on Enrique nor the potential price the Toffees would be willing to pay to land him this summer. What we do know, however, is that the Brazilian team declined a recent offer from Spartak Moscow for Enrique but see this as a much better opportunity to sell since both the Premier League and Serie A teams can splash out more cash in their attempts to snatch the winger away.

Still, even though Enrique is seen as a talent over in Brazil, there hasn’t been much talk about him over in Europe. It could be that Everton are ahead of the curve and just might get their man before the news spreads and their rivals are alerted to his presence.

Either way, it does seem like a sensible deal as long as they don’t overpay to get him.

Verdict

If the same report is to be believed, Enrique has drawn comparisons with Richarlison and if the 18-year-old is anything like his countryman, Everton would be wise to swoop in and get him.

Of course, we don’t know how expensive he might be and that will obviously play a huge role in the final decision. But if the price is just right and the talent there, Ancelotti should not let Enrique slip through his fingers.