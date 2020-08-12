Everton News: Toffees have interest in available Juventus star

According to the Express, former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey is set to leave Juventus this summer on a free transfer.

The former Gunner joined the Old Lady last summer on a free transfer, and has reportedly been earning €400k-per-week in Italy. Last season, Ramsey made 24 appearances in Serie A, scoring three and assisting just one.

The 29-year-old Welshman still has lots to prove and is still in the prime of his career. Having played 259 times for Arsenal, scoring 61, Ramsey would be a perfect fit for Everton if he was to move back to the Premier League under Carlo Ancelotti.

The central midfielder is not in Andrea Pirlo’s plans for this upcoming season and is he allowed to leave Juventus on a free transfer this summer just over a year from joining. This is despite the fact he signed a four-year deal with the Italian giants, and winning the Serie A title in his first season.

Ramsey made just 11 appearances under former manager Maurizio Sarri last season, and he also suffered many injuries which impacted his play-time.

According to the transfermarkt, Aaron Ramsey is still thought to be worth around £25m in today’s market, so it would be a no brainer for Everton to bring him on a free transfer this summer. The Toffees face tough competition with Napoli and Roma however, who are also after the Welshman’s signature.

Verdict

Ramsey would be a great signing for Everton this summer. The versatile midfielder has all of the Premier League experience needed to fit into Carlo Ancelotti’s team next season, and he would be the perfect player to slot into the Toffees struggling midfield.

Juventus are so keen to offload Ramsey due to his high wages, so there is a question as to whether or not he would be willing to take a pay-cut in order to return to the Premier League.