Everton news: Toffees star emerges as Fenerbahce transfer target

It has been a couple of years since Cenk Tosun first joined Everton in the January transfer window of 2018.

Of course, the road has been quite rocky but the Turkish international has managed to record 51 appearances for the Toffees, bagging ten goals and assisting one in the process as well. But now, according to a Turkish outlet Sporx (via Inside Football), the 29-year-old striker is a wanted man as Fenerbahce look to lure him back to the country.

Of course, before heading to the Premier League, Tosun was actually playing for Fenerbahce’s rivals, Besiktas, so this would certainly make for an interesting transfer should it really go through.

The same outlet, however, claims the Turkish outfit are actually looking for a replacement for Lazio linked Vedat Muriqi. If the player does move to Italy, they will certainly need someone to plug that hole and they have identified Everton’s ace to be the right man for the job.

Muriqi himself has been making headlines recently due to his excellent debut season in Turkey. He managed to score 15 goals and provide a total of six assists across 32 league games. For that reason, Tosun would indeed have some big shoes to fill should he really make the move in the end.

At the moment, the same source claims, the 29-year-old would indeed prefer to stay at Everton, seeing how there are two years left on his current contract, but Fenerbahce are hoping for a change of heart sooner rather than later.

Only time will tell though.

Verdict

Carlo Ancelotti does have some quality personnel upfront and maybe losing Tosun wouldn’t exactly be such a blow to the Toffees. Of course, it all depends on whether the price is right and whether they can then use that money to potentially strengthen elsewhere.

With the new season just around the corner and the Premier League as competitive as ever, even the slightest advantage can make all the difference in the world.