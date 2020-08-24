Everton news: Toffees looking to take Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori on loan

Carlo Ancelotti is working against the clock in the ongoing summer transfer window as Everton look for reinforcements. Of course, with the outside circumstances having a major impact on the market and essentially dictating how business is going to be done, everyone is bound to struggle at least a little bit.

For the Toffees, however, one thing is certain – they need to bolster their defence and they need to do it soon. According to the latest report from The Telegraph, Ancelotti is looking to take Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori on loan this summer.

At the moment, we don’t know whether Frank Lampard would be willing to part with the 22-year-old defender on a permanent basis so Everton are approaching this cautiously.

The French outfit Rennes have also been mentioned as interested in his services but staying in the Premier League could also play a part in this deal. Of course, a loan is not exactly a permanent and long-term solution for Everton but it would plug some holes while they reassess the situation and identify other solutions.

At the end of the day, bringing someone in to give them a boost in the defensive line is surely better than leaving that area unattended for the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign.

But despite Everton’s interest, Chelsea’s decision is what will ultimately decide whether this transfer could indeed go through in the end.

Verdict

One advantage the Toffees might have ahead of their competition is the fact that they have a history in loaning out Chelsea players. Most recently, that was the case with another one of the Blues’ defenders, Kurt Zouma.

That deal was deemed a success in the end and it might help Everton secure a deal for Tomori as well. When it comes to the player himself, he’s shown that there’s quality in there and he could indeed be that helping hand in defence Ancelotti is looking for.