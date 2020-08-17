Everton must forget about Adoulaye Doucoure and target Olivier Ntcham

According to 90min, Everton are in the race to sign Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham.

What’s the word?

Having finished in a disappointing 12th place in the Premier League last season, Carlo Ancelotti will no doubt be hoping for some reinforcements during this summer transfer window.

And 90min claim that Ntcham is of major interest to the Toffees, although they are likely to face stiff competition from fellow Premier League sides Southampton and West Ham.

The report comes as Fabrizio Romano revealed that Ancelotti’s side are eyeing up a move for Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Forget Doucoure

Whilst the Hornets man comes with the vast amounts of Premier League experience, his performances last season weren’t really up to scratch, scoring just four goals as the London side slid to relegation.

Ntcham on the other hand played a prominent role as Celtic raced away to their ninth consecutive Scottish Premiership title, finding the back of the net eight times and providing a further four assists in 38 games across all competitions.

Having been described as “unbelievable” by Hoops boss Neil Lennon, Ntcham’s style of play would make him a superb upgrade on current Toffees man Tom Davies.

In the Europa League last season, the Frenchman averaged an impressive 1.8 shots and one dribble per game, despite operating in that central midfield role. Davies on the other hand, could manage just 0.6 shots, 0.7 dribbles and o.2 key passes per match in the top-flight. If Ancelotti is looking for someone to provide a bit more attacking thrust from the centre of the park, then Ntcham could be the man.