Everton could land major coup in Rangers ace Glen Kamara

According to 90min, Everton have expressed an interest in signing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara this summer.

What’s the word?

The Finland international was on the books of Arsenal as an academy player, but after failing to make the grade there, really made a name for himself at Scottish side Dundee – the Gers would then pay a reported £50k to sign him.

How big of an Everton fan are you? Can you spot Mikel Arteta from Graham Stuart? This quiz will test your knowledge, try it if you’re brave enough…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Mark Pembridge Gary Speed

Now, 90min claim that the race to sign the midfielder is hotting up, with Everton set to face stiff competition for his signature – along with the likes of Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Southampton, European giants Dynamo Kiev and Dinamo Moscow are also lining up bids for the 24-year-old.

The report adds that “although Rangers do not want to lose the 24-year-old, they’re also not in a position to turn down a substantial bid for his services”.

Stepping up for Gbamin

Last summer, the Toffees may have thought they were finally getting a ready-made replacement for Idrissa Gueye when they signed Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Instead, the Ivory Coast international has endured a nightmare first year at Goodison Park, making just two Premier League appearances before suffering a serious hamstring injury that kept him out of action for several months.

Then, in May, Gbamin was confirmed to have suffered an Achilles tendon rupture, with reports even claiming that he won’t be back in action until 2021. As such, Carlo Ancelotti will once again have to forget about including the midfielder in his first-team plans anytime soon, and that is exactly why a move for Kamara makes so much sense.

Should Everton cut their losses on Gbamin?

Yes Vote No Vote

Hailed by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as “outstanding“, Kamara was even dubbed the “steal of the century” by teammate Scott Arfield. And when you look at his performances for the Ibrox side, it’s clear to see why. Last season saw him make 39 appearances across all competitions, impressing in particular in the Europa League.

As per Whoscored, he averaged 1.4 interceptions and 0.8 dribbles per game in the competition, helping the Gers reach the last 16 before getting knocked out by Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month. If Ancelotti wants someone to provide a quick fix for Gbamin’s absence, then Kamara can fill that gap.