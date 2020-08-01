Everton set to make Steve Walsh-like mistake with Sergio Reguilon

According to Sky Sports, Everton have made an £18m bid for Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon.

What’s the word?

The Spaniard spent the 2019/2020 campaign on loan at fellow La Liga side Sevilla, helping them to a fourth-placed finish in the league and thus securing Champions League football for next season.

How big of an Everton fan are you? Can you spot Mikel Arteta from Graham Stuart? This quiz will test your knowledge, try it if you’re brave enough…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Mark Pembridge Gary Speed

Sky Sports claim that with their £18m bid, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have moved ahead of at least three other Premier League clubs in the race to sign the left-back, and that although Madrid rate him highly, they need to sell players in order to help balance the books.

Shades of Steve Walsh

Before Marcel Brands joined the club, Steve Walsh was in charge of the recruitment at Goodison Park, and it’s safe to say he signed his fair share of duds.

Not least in the summer of 2017 when he spent a total of £145m, and brought in the likes of Davy Klaassen, Wayne Rooney, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Nikola Vlasic – all of whom were predominantly attacking midfielders.

Walsh’s big mistake that summer was not really addressing the issue of Romelu Lukaku’s departure, and instead overloading in a department that the Toffees were well stocked in.

Should Everton spend £18m on Reguilon?

Yes Vote No Vote

A move for Reguilon this summer would have a sense of deja vu to it, with the club already boasting one of the Premier League’s better attacking left-backs in Lucas Digne.

The Frenchman has racked up an impressive five goals and 13 assists in his time at Goodison Park, and spending £18m on a position they already have a nailed on first-choice in, seems like a complete waste of money. Brands is on the verge of making an unforgivable mistake.