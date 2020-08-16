Everton fans want Tom Davies to leave amid Newcastle links

As Carlo Ancelotti embarks on his first summer transfer window in charge of Everton, one man who could be leaving Goodison Park this summer is, Tom Davies.

The academy product was key part of Ancelotti’s starting eleven when the Italian took over mid-way through last season, missing just two Premier League games after the new manager’s arrival.

But now, The Daily Mail claim that fellow top-flight side Newcastle are eyeing up a potential £12m deal for the Toffees midfielder this summer, although Ancelotti’s side would ideally like to offload some of their other big earners.

After hearing about Davies’ possible exit, Everton fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

wastes of space like Gylfi Sigurdsson, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Alex Iwobi, Bernard … — Everton (@evertonn077) August 15, 2020

Gylfi is 10x better than Davis. Starting Davis is a crime right now. — Sai (@gsaikrishna95) August 15, 2020

Id take £12 never mind £12mil snatch there hand off now — Alan Farley (@Alanf_1878) August 15, 2020

Please let this be true… — Trev Gerrard (@GerrardTrev) August 15, 2020

I’d take that deal, he had too many dreadful performances, the way I see it, he isn’t currently of the quality that we should be putting on the field. If we don’t sell him, I really think a loan move outside of England would be the best situation. — Nathan Witmer (@N8_the_Gr8e) August 15, 2020

A couple of fans simply insisted that Davies just isn’t at the required level to play for a side like Everton, with supporter even suggesting he is a “Championship player at best”.

He’s a championship player at best, the sooner people realise that the better. — Macca (@jmacca260) August 15, 2020

Lads. We’re trying to shift dead weight. Can you honestly say Tom Davis is the level of player we want at Everton? Imagine Tom Davis In a Champions League match…. (if we ever get there again) For 12m we should let the lad go and look for more quality. — Lucas Owen (@LucasOwenn) August 15, 2020

Despite being a homegrown player, and still only being 22, Everton fans appear to be quite happy with the prospect of Davies leaving.

The midfielder only contributed two goals last season, and provided no assists whatsoever, and when you’ve got two top-class centre-forwards in Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, players like Davies have to be creating chances for them.

As per Whoscored, he averaged a hugely disappointing 0.2 key passes per game last season, and Ancelotti may just be better off cashing in on him and reinvesting the money elsewhere.