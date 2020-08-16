 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Everton fans want Tom Davies to leave amid Newcastle links

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 16/8/2020 | 01:15pm

As Carlo Ancelotti embarks on his first summer transfer window in charge of Everton, one man who could be leaving Goodison Park this summer is, Tom Davies.

The academy product was key part of Ancelotti’s starting eleven when the Italian took over mid-way through last season, missing just two Premier League games after the new manager’s arrival.

But now, The Daily Mail claim that fellow top-flight side Newcastle are eyeing up a potential £12m deal for the Toffees midfielder this summer, although Ancelotti’s side would ideally like to offload some of their other big earners.

How big of an Everton fan are you? Can you spot Mikel Arteta from Graham Stuart? This quiz will test your knowledge, try it if you’re brave enough…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

After hearing about Davies’ possible exit, Everton fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of fans simply insisted that Davies just isn’t at the required level to play for a side like Everton, with supporter even suggesting he is a “Championship player at best”.

Despite being a homegrown player, and still only being 22, Everton fans appear to be quite happy with the prospect of Davies leaving.

The midfielder only contributed two goals last season, and provided no assists whatsoever, and when you’ve got two top-class centre-forwards in Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, players like Davies have to be creating chances for them.

As per Whoscored, he averaged a hugely disappointing 0.2 key passes per game last season, and Ancelotti may just be better off cashing in on him and reinvesting the money elsewhere.

