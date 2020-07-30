Ciro Immobile: Everton can land a major upgrade to Ancelotti’s frontline

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is plotting a squad overhaul at Goodison Park this summer and he has one name at the top of his wishlist.

What’s the word?

According to 90min, the Italian wants Lazio striker Ciro Immobile at the Toffees next season but he’s merely one of many players being targeted.

It’s claimed that the 30-year-old talisman could cost in excess of £50m whilst there is a suggestion that Ancelotti believes his task in Merseyside is now a lot harder than he first imagined when appointed back in December.

As a result, the 61-year-old, who has managed the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, has demanded to have more of a say in transfers alongside director of football Marcel Brands.

Major upgrade to DCL

The report suggests that Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is prepared to back Ancelotti if it means they’ll reach Europe next season, so a move for Immobile would absolutely be the right way to start.

To call the Italy international ‘prolific’ would be an understatement. Over the course of four seasons at Lazio, Immobile has found the net 124 times in 177 appearances, via Transfermarkt.

35 of those have come this campaign alone whilst he’s also provided nine assists and averaged a whopping 3.9 shots, 1.6 key passes and 0.6 dribbles per game, via WhoScored.

These are substantially better returns than Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has managed 13 goals and one assist. The Englishman also fires fewer shots at goal (2.4), way fewer key passes (0.4) and dribbles (0.4) too.

Immobile’s agent once described him as “the best striker in Europe, not just Italy,” and his numbers certainly back that up.

Moshiri absolutely has to throw money at Lazio to clinch an absolute beast of a goalscorer.

