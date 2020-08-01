Everton unlikely to sign Zaha according to journalist

It wouldn’t be summer without Wilfried Zaha being linked with a move away from Crystal Palace, and predictably the Ivorian attacker has once again been linked to Everton.

The Toffees were one of the frontrunners for his signature this time 12 months ago, but the former Manchester United man stayed at Selhurst Park for another season.

It seems as though he’s once again pushing for a move away from the London club, and Greg O’Keeffe gave the latest update on Everton’s potential move for the Palace star.

What’s been said then?

It’s bad news for any Toffees fan hoping to see the Ivorian lineup on Merseyside next season as The Athletic journalist has been told that a deal is unlikely.

“What we’ve been told is that while Everton harbour some interest, and I stress the word some there, I’m not saying that he’s a top top target, while they harbour some interest, we’ve been told at this stage that it’s unlikely that Wilfried Zaha will be an Everton player next season,” O’Keeffe said (Gwlad Tidings podcast (31/6/20 30:50).

“I think there are a range of impediments from transfer fee, to wages, to potential other interest in Zaha.”

Dodging a bullet

While Zaha is a star at Palace, he wouldn’t be Everton’s number one attacking outlet and that may not suit him all that well.

The Toffees have plenty of talent going forward, be that £50m man Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin who hit 13 league goals last term.

Zaha is the absolute focal point of Palace’s attack, and while it’s quite easy to look great when everything is centred around you, it may be a bit more difficult to shine when part of a more complete outfit, which is surely what Everton are aiming to become.

With the Ivorian supposedly valued at £80m last winter, it’s fair to say that the Merseysiders may be better off spending that sort of money on other areas of the squad.