Everton must be cautious when looking at Immobile

Carlo Ancelotti is about to embark on his first summer transfer window as Everton manager, and to nobody’s surprise, the Italian seems to be approaching it with a lot of ambition.

The three-time Champions League-winning manager is used to working with the best of the best throughout his career, and he’s reportedly now interested in signing a striker who netted 39 goals in all competitions last term.

Indeed, 90Min are reporting that the Merseyside outfit are interested in Lazio’s Ciro Immobile, and on face value, it’s impossible to not get excited about a player who has just won Serie A’s Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe.

However, this needs to be approached with at least a pinch of salt.

Signing strikers is a funny business, and goals in one league doesn’t always translate over to the English top-flight.

If it were that simple, Everton would already have a finisher they could rely on with Sandro Ramirez joining the club after netting 14 La Liga goals for Malaga before joining the club.

Of course, 36 is a lot more than 14, but we’ve seen players flop after putting up those types of numbers before with Afonso Alves, who scored just 10 in 42 for Middlesbrough after netting 45 in 38 in his final two seasons in the Netherlands.

Even in terms of European Golden Shoe winners, they’re not always guaranteed to be successful in the Premier League.

Mario Jardel won two of those awards while in Portugal, but he failed to score a single league goal for Bolton, joining the Trotters at 29 years of age.

Diego Forlan also won two Golden Shoes as well, but at Manchester United he never looked like a competent striker, scoring just 10 goals in 63 league appearances for the Red Devils.

Immobile has already proven that he may not be cut out for playing outside of Serie A, scoring just five goals in 32 league games during his spells with Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

Whether that’s due to homesickness or not being suited to the pace and intensity of other leagues is up for debate, but the point still stands that he’s flopped abroad before, and Everton shouldn’t hang all their hopes on someone who may not be able to do it in the Premier League.