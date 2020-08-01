Ivanovic’s presence would be welcome at Everton

Everton haven’t had the best of seasons, but despite a poor campaign, they seem to be set up for a more successful year next time around.

The Toffees have one of the best managers in history at the helm with three-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti tasked with guiding the Merseyside club back to the top half, but if he’s going to be successful he’ll need a few reinforcements.

Recent reports indicate that Ancelotti could be ready to reunite with one of his former players.

Serbian outlet Novosti are reporting that the Goodison Park outfit are interested in former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic.

The 36-year-old is a free agent after his contract at Zenit expired at the end of the season, and it seems as though he could be on his way back to England.

Now, Nobody is going to claim that Ivanovic is still at the level he was when he was winning league titles and Champions League’s with Chelsea, but the 36-year-old has been there and done it all in England, and that type of experience will go a long way in the dressing room and on the pitch.

Everton lost Phil Jagielka last summer and Leighton Baines has just retired, so players with such a level of experience are no longer abundant in the dressing room.

The fact that Sheffield United are keen kept Jagielka on for another season due to his leadership abilities shows exactly what Everton lost when he left, and they could replace that with a 36-year-old Ivanovic who knows what it takes to play at the very highest level in this country.

Ivanovic may not be a bonafide starter week in, week out at his age, but his presence in the dressing room would be incredibly welcome.