Alessandro Florenzi would be an interesting option for Everton

Everton have multiple positions that need strengthening this summer and whilst the right-back spot isn’t going to be a priority, they should absolutely take a look at Alessandro Florenzi…

What’s the word?

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Toffees are eyeing a move for the versatile Roma star following his loan spell at Valencia but they face competition from fellow Italian side Atalanta.

It very much appears as if Carlo Ancelotti is prepared to dip into his old league to bolster the struggling Merseysiders.

Everton have reportedly rejected the chance to sign loanee Djibril Sidibe on a permanent €15m (£13.5m) deal this summer, so there could be a need for some competition alongside Seamus Coleman.

Forget Sidibe

And that’s exactly what Florenzi could provide at Goodison Park and not just that, his versatility would be a nice attribute to have as he’s able to play further up the pitch on the wings and even through the middle.

Across both Roma and Valencia this season, the 29-year-old averaged 1.3 clearances, 1.1 interceptions, 1 tackle and 2.9 long balls per game, via WhoScored.

Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti once tipped the Italian to become his heir as one of the Serie A’s greatest full-backs, labelling him a “key player” for Roma whilst Dani Alves, another legend in the same position, described Florenzi as “a fantastic player” who has got “quality in abundance and a wonderful touch.”

He’d also bring international experience having been capped 35 times as well as knowledge in the European competitions after notching 42 appearances across the Champions and Europa League.

It remains to be seen how much Florenzi would cost the Toffees, but with him approaching 30 and being valued at just £14.4m by Transfermarkt, he could be quite the steal.

