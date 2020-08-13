Everton could finally replace Gueye as they edge closer to Allan signing

Everton may have finally found Idrissa Gana Gueye’s successor as reports hint that the club are closing in on their first addition of the summer window.

What’s the word?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis is ‘softening’ his stance over the asking price of defensive midfielder Allan.

He originally wanted around €40m (£36m) and now it’s claimed that they’d accept an offer of around €30m (£27m) plus bonuses, though they suggest that the Toffees are yet to submit such a bid.

The same source finishes the story hinting that the two teams will come to an agreement soon and the Brazilian will reunite with his former manager in Merseyside.

Gueye finally replaced?

This is exactly what Everton have been longing for all season and it’s no surprise to see Carlo Ancelotti look to sort it out as their first priority either.

Neither Andre Gomes nor Tom Davies have stepped up since the departure of Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain last summer – not that either are particularly suited to the role.

During his final season at Goodison Park, the Senegalese international was an absolute brute, averaging 4.3 tackles, 2.2 interceptions and 3.2 long balls per game.

Not a single player in the current squad gets near those figures – not even the centre-backs.

But Allan does.

Per game, the Brazilian powerhouse managed 3.8 tackles in the Champions League and 2.2 in the Serie A and also has a passing success rate of just under 90% across both competitions, via WhoScored.

Once likened to Arturo Vidal, Allan “mobile,” “good in transition” and “brings protection defensively” according to Brazil national team coach Tite.

He could also be an instant hit in Merseyside, at least on the blue side of things, as he’s twice shutout Mo Salah and co in the UCL.

