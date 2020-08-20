Marcel Brands can make amends at Everton with Lucas Ocampos swoop

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti probably has plenty of positions high on his agenda this summer but one role that shouldn’t be overlooked is out wide…

What’s the word?

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Toffees are interested in signing Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos after an impressive season in Spain.

It’s claimed that the Italian is aiming to revamp his midfield both centrally and out wide with both Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure potential targets too.

The reliable journalist claims the Argentine is an “exciting player” who the Merseyside outfit have long had an interest in – even under Marco Silva. He’s currently valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, so he won’t come cheap.

Brands amends

But if Everton truly want to launch an assault on those European places next season, it is names like Ocampos’ that they have to swoop in for.

Director of Football Marcel Brands produced a bit of a stinker last summer, splashing out a massive £34m on former Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi, who only delivered one goal in the Premier League all season.

Though this is a chance for the Dutchman to atone for his mistakes with Ocampos in another league to the Nigerian.

Per WhoScored, the 26-year-old has provided 18 goals and four assists whilst averaging 2.6 shots and 2.2 dribbles per game across the Spanish top-flight and the Europa League – the latter of which he has made the final for.

Ocampos is able to play anywhere along the front three too, so Ancelotti won’t be sort of uses for him. He’s pretty much the perfect all-round winger – pace to burn, dribbling skills and at 6 foot 3 a threat in the air, and from set-pieces.

He’s claimed to be playing with “confidence and swagger at the moment” which is something you won’t find in Ancelotti’s 12th-placed strugglers, therefore the Argentina international be the most welcome addition at Goodison Park.

