Everton’s safe move for Santiago Arias surely down to Marcel Brands

Everton seem to be closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window, that’s if latest reports are to be believed…

What’s the word?

According to the Daily Mail, the Toffees are in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid over the transfer of right-back Santiago Arias.

It is claimed that Carlo Ancelotti is determined to make significant changes to his playing squad before the start of the new season, and competition for skipper Seamus Coleman is one area he’s targeting.

Returning loan star Jonjoe Kenny is thought to be in his plans, but it won’t stop him moving for a player that director of football Marcel Brands knows all too well.

Brands influence

Arias would be an interesting signing as he featured at the 2018 World Cup for Colombia, playing in that euphoric round of 16 match against Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The 28-year-old was signed by Brands back in 2013 at PSV Eindhoven where he went on to clinch three Eredivisie titles as well as picking up the division’s player of the year in 2017.

Everton’s chief clearly is a huge fan of his, so it’s no surprise to see him push for the signing to bolster Ancelotti’s backline. Back in 2015, Brands called him the “perfect” defender, he said:

“He is the perfect model of the modern defender: pacy, powerful and attack-minded. There are not many players with such qualities.”

Whilst Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink believed at the time that Arias was “one of the best full-backs in the Netherlands” and deserved a move to the Premier League.

Despite only starting 11 matches for Diego Simeone this season, the Colombian defender recorded his best season in terms of tackles (2.6 per game) since the 2015/16 campaign. He even averaged 0.8 key passes and 1.4 interceptions, via WhoScored.

Arias, who is valued at £10.8m by Transfermarkt, would be a very safe option at Goodison Park so perhaps Brands should be trusted to bring in a player who he clearly adores.

The Toffees faithful may well want Max Aarons in the door this summer, but Arias would surely come at a cheaper rate with him being a foreign export rather than a homegrown talent.

