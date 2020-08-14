Everton could land the next N’Golo Kante for just £13.5m

Everton have been told how much it’ll cost to land one of their midfield targets this summer, and if reports are true, it’ll be quite the bargain…

What’s the word?

According to France Football, via GFFN, Angers SCO have rejected a €10m (£9m) bid from Unai Emery’s Villarreal for Baptise Santamaria, who has been of interest to the Toffees before.

It’s claimed that the La Liga outfit have moved on from this approach with the French side slapping a €15m (£13.5m) price tag on his head.

The Express reported in April that Everton could battle Leicester City and Spurs for his signature, so perhaps the door has now opened for that to happen.

Better than Davies

It is no secret that Carlo Ancelotti is keen on a move for his old Napoli lynchpin Allen but there’s no harm in lining up a viable alternative if that move doesn’t come to fruition.

And in Santamaria, they get not just that but a bargain too, considering £13.5m is just a fraction of the Brazilian’s reported €40m (£36m) asking price.

The Angers powerhouse has been likened to Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante due to their similar playing style and the Foxes’ interest in him.

He’s certainly been an upgrade to Ancelotti’s current options, particularly Tom Davies, as the 25-year-old averaged a whopping 3.3 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 1.3 shots per game for the Ligue 1 outfit last season.

Davies manages two fewer tackles and half the number of shots per appearance than the uncapped Frenchman.

Santamaria is known for his consistent performances and has very rarely picked up an injury in four years at Angers too.

If Marcel Brands pulls this off, then it will very much be in a similar vein to Kante’s switch from Caen to Leicester, and in doing so, Ancelotti gets the new defensive midfielder he’s been desperately lacking.

