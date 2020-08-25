Everton target Weston McKennie is shades of Idrissa Gueye

Everton appear to be embroiled in a five-way transfer tussle for a player who could finally fill the void left behind by Idrissa Gueye…

What’s the word?

According to 90min, the Toffees are one of several Premier League teams chasing Schalke 04 midfielder Weston McKennie, who longs for a move to the English top-flight.

They are battling the likes of Southampton, who need a replacement for Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg as well as West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

It’s claimed that a fee of around £22.5m has been mooted but the Bundesliga outfit could try to ramp up their finances with a bidding war.

Shades of Gueye

Given Everton’s interest in Napoli lynchpin Allan, it is perhaps a surprise to see them linked with another similar player but there would be no harm in securing him ahead of their rivals.

The 21-year-old has been described as a “true midfield warrior” who’s playing style is like Arturo Vidal, whom Ancelotti had at Bayern Munich.

“McKennie breaks down opposition attacks and wins back possession in his sleep, unafraid of the physical battle. He’s also heavily involved going forward, his high-energy style allowing him to pose a threat in the opposition penalty area, and can deliver the goods as a No. 6, 8, or 10” (Bundesliga.com).

Whilst his head coach, former Huddersfield boss David Wagner has lauded the USA international as an “outstanding talent” who is also “brave on the ball.”

These are backed up by his numbers as per WhoScored, McKennie averaged 1.6 interceptions, 1.4 tackles, 1.1 shots, 1 dribble and 0.6 key passes per game, which evidently sh0w his impact at either end of the pitch.

This sort of industrious box-to-box powerhouse is exactly what’s needed at Goodison Park as the club have failed to replace Gueye, who swapped Merseyside for the Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Whilst the Senegalese brute was much more tough-tackling, averaging 4.3 per appearance in his final season, McKennie can step up to fill that gap if he’s given the role rather than a vast majority he can play in.

You’d imagine him and Allan would improve the midfielder tenfold, which is why Marcel Brands should absolutely push ahead at all costs.

