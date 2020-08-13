Everton news: Allan Saint-Maximin would be a huge statement of intent

Everton could make a serious statement of intent with an audacious swoop for one of the most exciting players in the Premier League this summer…

What’s the word?

Back in March, The Sun reported that Carlo Ancelotti was a keen admirer of Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin after watching him tear it up in their FA Cup tie against West Brom.

And their chances of signing him have surely received a boost in recent days after reports linked the Magpies with a move for Lyon wide man Bertrand Traore, who Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol claims the Toffees are also keen on.

Streets ahead of Iwobi

Everton’s midfield has been one of the poorest areas amongst the Italian’s squad – both centrally and out wide. His wingers have only combined for a total of six goals, some twenty short of what Richarlison and Dominic-Calvert Lewin have produced this term.

Last summer’s marquee addition, Alex Iwobi, has failed to set the ground alight in his maiden season at Goodison Park notching just one goal – disappointing considering he cost Marcel Brands a whopping £34m.

Saint-Maximin, on the other hand, has been an absolute steal for Steve Bruce at £16m – aside from contributing to seven goals, he averaged 4.7 dribbles, 1.8 shots and 1.3 key passes per game, via WhoScored. All numbers leagues above Iwobi.

His exciting playing style often draws fouls – 1.8x per appearance to be precise. The Nigerian, however, rarely wins a free-kick at all suggesting that he’s quite easily beaten.

The 23-year-old’s form has earned high praise indeed from Graeme Souness calling him a “top, top player” to Jamie Redknapp believing that he has a “big future” in the top-flight.

It remains to be seen how much the enigmatic Frenchman may command or if the Magpies would be open into selling, though Transfermarkt currently value him at just £25.2m.

Brands and Ancelotti should push for him at all costs if they are to improve their wing options.

