Everton would be walking into a transfer disaster if they sign Martin Braithwaite

Everton’s latest mooted transfer target is hardly going to excite many at Goodison Park, so it would be wise for director of football Marcel Brands to steer well clear this summer.

What’s the word?

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Toffees are one of the teams interested in taking struggling striker Martin Braithwaite off Barcelona’s hands.

It’s claimed that Everton’s good relationship with the La Liga giants stands them in good stead over any potential deal following their dealings in the past over the transfers of both Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes.

West Ham are also said to be in the running whilst Barcelona are wanting to recoup the €18m (£16m) they paid for him back in February.

Disasterclass

Whilst Digne and Gomes were very smart acquisitions from the Spanish top-flight, a move for Braithwaite would be quite the opposite.

Since joining Barca, the 29-year-old has only managed to score one goal from 11 appearances whilst 1.2 shots and 0.6 dribbles per game hardly screams a danger to the opposition, via WhoScored.

Some in Merseyside may recognise the Dane’s name as he’s been in England before having featured in the Championship for Middlesbrough but he could only manage eight league goals across two campaigns, which is nearly half the 15 goals that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has dispatched for the club this year alone.

Everton can hardly afford to mess up in the transfer market after their £34m swoop for Alex Iwobi in the summer, so if Brands were to splash £18m on Braithwaite, then he’d certainly be playing with fire.

Carlo Ancelotti has three strikers to call upon in DCL, Moise Kean and Richarlison, which only emphasises why a move for a fourth one has to be bang on the money – is it worth bringing in Braithwaite for that price to only sit on the bench? Probably not.

In addition, there are question marks over his attitude after former Boro boss Tony Pulis slammed the striker for how he handled his exit from the northeast.

Pulis claimed that Braithwaite is “ungrateful” and described his behaviour as “astonishing” after he stormed into the chairman’s office “shouting and screaming” to force a move to Spain.

It should be one massive no for the Toffees.

